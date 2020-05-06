LINE OF THE FUTURE?
LINE OF THE FUTURE?

Blues Stars Hockey

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou (left) hugs Robert Thomas after Kyrou scored against Dallas on Feb. 21. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Do you think we will eventually see a line of Kostin-Thomas-Kyrou?

JT: I like it in theory. In Kostin, you have a physical power forward with some shooting ability. We all know what Thomas can do, and he should only get better. And of course in Kyrou you have elite speed with the potential for playmaking ability.

The question remains if Berube would be OK with 3 young players on the same line. And I think the answer to that is probably no.

