LINEUP FOR THE 2020 CARDINALS

First official workout of Cardinals spring training

Tyler O"Neill totes his bats after batting practice on Feb. 12 in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: With hopes that baseball starts up soon, what is your opening-day Cardinals lineup? How does it change if the shortened season adds a universal DH?

BENFRED: The one I expect we will see, or the one I would want to see? They are different.

Here is the one I would want to see. I would be betting big on Carpenter. I would be decreasing pressure for Fowler, but not really because I've got Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson waiting for a chance to steal a job if the outfield doesn't produce.

If there's a universal DH added, scratch the pitcher, insert Tyler O'Neill and bat him fifth, moving everyone else down a spot.

1. Wong, 2B

2. Carpenter, 3B

3. Goldschmidt, 1B

4. DeJong, SS

5. Thomas, LF

6. Molina, C

7. Fowler, RF

8. Bader, CF

9. Pitcher

