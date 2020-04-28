LINEUP FOR THE 2020 CARDINALS

QUESTION: With hopes that baseball starts up soon, what is your opening-day Cardinals lineup? How does it change if the shortened season adds a universal DH?
BENFRED: The one I expect we will see, or the one I would want to see? They are different.
Here is the one I would want to see. I would be betting big on Carpenter. I would be decreasing pressure for Fowler, but not really because I've got Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson waiting for a chance to steal a job if the outfield doesn't produce.
If there's a universal DH added, scratch the pitcher, insert Tyler O'Neill and bat him fifth, moving everyone else down a spot.
1. Wong, 2B
2. Carpenter, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. Thomas, LF
6. Molina, C
7. Fowler, RF
8. Bader, CF
9. Pitcher
