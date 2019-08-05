COMMENT: Now that we’ve seen the plan with Matt Carpenter was to plug him right back into leadoff, we can safely assume when Yadier Molina comes back he’ll catch when he wants and slot nicely in the 5 hole, and the Cards' offense can go back to where it was pre-injuries — one of the worst in the majors.
COMMISH: Molina is likely to come back as a No. 7 hitter or even lower if the club is unsure how solid his right thumb will be. He will not hit ahead of Wong. And Carpenter does not have a lifetime exemption at leadoff.
The reaction some of you make to one game or two games, good or bad, is staggering for such a knowledgeable fan base.