LIP SERVICE FROM THE NCAA

QUESTION: Mizzou assisted the NCAA in investigating the acts of a rogue tutor that helped a few athletes cheat, and the athletics program was rewarded with postseason bans. The feds have proof that KU paid players, and the NCAA's response is to claim, without evidence, that it never happened and that the feds would get no help from them regarding the case. If you're one of the 20 or schools in the country that has the NCAA in its pocket, it's easy to understand why you're OK with the system, but why do the other 320 or schools put up with it?
GORDO: My distaste of the NCAA's antics is well-known. Because the NCAA lacks subpoena power, it can't really address the big-time cheating that happens in broad daylight. And, to your point, it doesn't have much appetite for stepping on the money-making programs.
I bet we never see anything like the infamous SMU death sentence again. The money is just too big. Business is just too good. So we get lip service and some ludicrous penalties slapped on lesser programs to pay lip service to the "student-athlete" ideal which is, of course, just a ruse.
