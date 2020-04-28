LOCKING IT DOWN IN DENVER

QUESTION: What did you make of the NFL Draft haul the Broncos put together for quarterback Drew Lock? Lots of talent there to help him succeed as the starter, no?
BENFRED: Other than Joe Burrow, I'm not sure any quarterback had a better NFL Draft than Lock. The Broncos had committed to Lock as the starter by the time last season ended, and made it clear their goal was to build him an offense that could help him win, and win big.
Talk about putting your money where your mouth his. The offensive line was upgraded before the draft, and then the draft was used to grab as many offensive weapons as possible. Jerry Jeudy seems like a steal at No. 15. He was believed to be one of the best route runners in college football. K.J. Hamler, the receiver out of Penn State who became the Broncos' second pick, is going to need some polishing, but his explosiveness and speed are going to help.
And I like the decision to take a shot on tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Drew should know as well as anyone how to motivate the big guy.
