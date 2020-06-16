LONG GONE (AND CHEMICALLY ENHANCED) SUMMER
0 comments

LONG GONE (AND CHEMICALLY ENHANCED) SUMMER

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
When they give award Thursday, Mac must be MVP

Sluggers Sammy Sosa (left) and Mark McGwire have fun in 1998, when they chased Major League' Baseball's single-season home-run record. (Bill Greenblatt, UPI)

QUESTION: Did you find "Long  Gone Summer" to be a documentary or just a love letter to late 1990s baseball? To me it felt just as biased as "The Last Dance." It barely even mentioned steroids.

BENFRED: I thought "The Last Dance" was a lot more willing to dig into the darker topics than "Long Gone Summer." The Jordan doc touched on Jordan's gambling, his bullying, his ego, etc. The baseball doc spent more time on the andro debate than it did McGwire's later confession to using steroids and HGH. But, I have read that the steroid discussion was not the point of the film. The point, per the director's comments in interviews, was to relive that wild summer, and I think the film achieved that.

Personally, I don't think it's possible to relive that summer without thinking about how it was chemically enhanced. I would have been much more interested in a documentary that looked back on that summer through the lens of what we know now, but that wasn't the approach with this one.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports