LONG GONE (AND CHEMICALLY ENHANCED) SUMMER

QUESTION: Did you find "Long Gone Summer" to be a documentary or just a love letter to late 1990s baseball? To me it felt just as biased as "The Last Dance." It barely even mentioned steroids.
BENFRED: I thought "The Last Dance" was a lot more willing to dig into the darker topics than "Long Gone Summer." The Jordan doc touched on Jordan's gambling, his bullying, his ego, etc. The baseball doc spent more time on the andro debate than it did McGwire's later confession to using steroids and HGH. But, I have read that the steroid discussion was not the point of the film. The point, per the director's comments in interviews, was to relive that wild summer, and I think the film achieved that.
Personally, I don't think it's possible to relive that summer without thinking about how it was chemically enhanced. I would have been much more interested in a documentary that looked back on that summer through the lens of what we know now, but that wasn't the approach with this one.
