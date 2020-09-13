 Skip to main content
LONG SEASON AHEAD FOR MIZZOU FOOTBALL
Mizzou football holds first practice

Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz shouts encouragement at the first day of practice on Aug. 17. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Thoughts on Missouri’s football record in 2020?

GORDO: I believe they will be lucky to win three games against that all-SEC schedule. Like I said earlier in the chat, all meat, no cupcakes. A realistic target for this program going forward is consistent bowl eligibility with an occasional nine-win season.

Follow-up: Final score of the Mizzou-Alabama game? Can the Tigers make a game of it?

GORDO: No, Mizzou can't make a game of that. Something like 48-14 will unfold. Imagine having to coach your first game against Nick Saban.

The Mizzou program is trending in the right direction with recruiting, but in real life a schedule with all meat and no cupcakes will be hard for the Tigers to digest.

Truman will be in for a world of hurt this year.

