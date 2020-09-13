LONG SEASON AHEAD FOR MIZZOU FOOTBALL

QUESTION: Thoughts on Missouri’s football record in 2020?
GORDO: I believe they will be lucky to win three games against that all-SEC schedule. Like I said earlier in the chat, all meat, no cupcakes. A realistic target for this program going forward is consistent bowl eligibility with an occasional nine-win season.
Follow-up: Final score of the Mizzou-Alabama game? Can the Tigers make a game of it?
GORDO: No, Mizzou can't make a game of that. Something like 48-14 will unfold. Imagine having to coach your first game against Nick Saban.
The Mizzou program is trending in the right direction with recruiting, but in real life a schedule with all meat and no cupcakes will be hard for the Tigers to digest.
Truman will be in for a world of hurt this year.
