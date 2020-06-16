LONG-TERM DAMAGE TO BASEBALL?

QUESTION: What is the long-term damage if baseball does not figure out a path forward to at least attempt a 2020 season?
BENFRED: Great question. Hard to answer for sure, but the answer would not be good. Baseball doesn't seem to realize how much it could be harmed by not playing in 2020, especially if not playing in 2020 leads to not playing in 2021. A lot of that depends on where we are with coronavirus, and what could be worked out between players and owners the next go round if there are still limitations on fan attendance. Why be optimistic about a breakthrough in 2021 considering how things are going in 2020? That leads us into 2022, which won't happen if there's a strike — and what evidence do we have today to suggest the players and owners are going to be able to work out a new collective bargaining agreement after the current one expires after the 2021 season that may or may not happen?
The attempt to find a path back for 2020 was not supposed to be treated like a CBA negotiation, yet it has become just that, so imagine what the real CBA negotiation could look like. Baseball seems willing to cut off the nose to spite the face. Hopefully clearer thinking arrives fast. The sooner, the better.
But some are already turned off by the rhetoric, and I don't blame them. Commissioner Rob Manfred's 180-degree turn between a guarantee of a season and sudden uncertainty should be his last straw. He's officially a joke. But the most frustrating quote in that SportsCenter interview was Manfred admitting he had not had face-to-face talks with players' union head Tony Clark in more than a week. What the hell are these guys doing? Where are the adults?
Manfred is getting ripped, and rightfully so, but he's just an employee of the owners at the end of the day. The notion that he can become some great unifying voice is a joke. The owners need to step up and save the game.
