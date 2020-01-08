LONG-TERM LOOK AT THE BLUES' DEFENSE

QUESTION: How does the Blues' defensive corps shake out a couple years down the road, factoring in contracts currently on the books?
JT: A lot of moving parts here. Is Petro back? Bouwmeester's contract also is up after this year, so does he come back? (The way he's played so far this season, I think the Blues would want him back on another one-year deal.) Dunn is an RFA so I assume he comes back. Gunnarsson has a year left. and he comes fairly cheap at $1.75 million. They have Parayko and Bortuzzo for 2 more years.
I think Mikkola has a very good chance to make the team next season. Needs to get stronger, maybe add a little weight and work on his puck movement.