QUESTION: How do the Cardinals view Yairo Munoz in the long term?
GOOLD: He's definitely in their plans as the current Descalso / Garcia / Aaron Miles type of asset. And he'll replace Jedd Gyorko in that role for 2020. He'll continue on through a year or two of arbitration, maybe there's a move to get him to sign a multi-year deal like they did with Skip Schumaker, and that's the goal.
If he turns it into something more it will be like Abraham Nunez did or Miles did or Descalso did -- by leapfrogging the starter due to injury or making the most of his limited playing time so they have to give him more.