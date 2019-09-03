QUESTION: As you start Year 3 with the Blues, are there any aspects of the hockey beat that stand out as your favorite or least favorite? Is there anything you know now that you wish you had known on Day One?
JT: I love the speed of the game. I like the fact that the game basically is all in front of you — unlike football where you really can't get a great feel for line play unless you watch game tape. The access is good. Love the Canadian travel, specifically the western Canada trips. Writers, PR staffs around the league are good to deal with.
Playoff intensity was more than I anticipated.
On the minus side, the deadlines for night games can be nerve-wracking. There are occasions when I wish it was an open locker room instead of a few select players available postgame — although Blues PR does a good job of getting us who we need. Those are just a few things off the top of my head.