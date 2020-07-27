LOOKING BACK AT WHITEY AND TEMPY'S RELATIONSHIP

QUESTION: You covered Garry Templeton during his tenure as a Cardinal. What do you make of his comments in a book by Brad Balukjian that Whitey Herzog (figuratively) stabbed Templeton in the back? According to Templeton, Whitey told him to not run hard the day of the Ladies' Day incident in 1981. Templeton also said he behaved the way he did because the fans were shouting racial slurs and throwing ice at him. ... Finally, he said his whole hospital stay was bogus, that he played ping pong and threw the medication they gave him in the toilet.
Would love to get your thoughts on all that. Whitey flat-out said that Templeton had a drug problem, and Templeton has portrayed the whole thing as a racial incident and team betrayal.
COMMISH: You are correct that Whitey told Templeton to take it easy while running because of a leg injury, with which he was playing. He did not mean that to cover not running out a strike three that had gotten away.
I was not aware what happened during Templeton's hospital "stay." Whitey did not publicly say for years that he thought Templeton had a drug problem but he did believe that.
This whole situation could have been handled better, but Templeton didn't help his cause by his vulgar gesture, no matter how unfairly he thought he was being treated. And, yes, ice was thrown, so the crowd doesn't get off with a pass, either.
On one side, it's too bad a great talent couldn't stay here. On the other, Ozzie Smith came in return and the Cardinals won three pennants and one World Series.
But I always will appreciate Templeton's talent and his candor.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.