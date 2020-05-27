LOOKING BACK: BLUES VS. BRUINS

QUESTION: Take us back to the press box after Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Blues had just blown a 2-0 lead and looked fairly dominated by the Bruins. What were your thoughts after the game about how the Blues might fare in the series?
JT: I remember hearing at least one member of the Boston media saying that the Bruins were going to sweep the series. As I recall, the Blues looked a little out of sorts in that game. But I didn't come away with the impression that they were rattled or overmatched. I also thought they had played better, for example, than they had in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against San Jose.
But mostly, I had seen the team do a lot of amazing things down the stretch and in the prior playoff games, overcome a lot of obstacle, develop a mental toughness. So I came away from Game 1 thinking they had some work to do, but there was no reason to be alarmed. That's about it.
And FYI, I found it amusing as the series progressed that some out-of-town writers (not necessarily from Boston) suggested that Perron should be taken out of the lineup after he had I believe taken a silly penalty or two. (Not gonna happen, I thought.) Or suggest that the Blues had a goaltending issue after Binnington got shelled in that 7-2 Game 3 loss (Nope, I thought).
