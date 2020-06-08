LOOKING BEYOND PITCHING IN THE DRAFT?

QUESTION: Will the Cardinals concentrate on starting pitching again in the draft, given the talent in that category this year? Or will they look to get some depth at the middle infield positions? Any power hitters they might target?
GOOLD: They're going to go with the standard answer here because the MLB draft remains different than other drafts, as you know: Best available. Sure seems like this draft sets up for them to get a quality, upside, even certain college starting pitcher at 21st. Cannot say that about all drafts. But there will be a good, reliable talent there.
Power hitters? Not much. Don't see a real robust depth of those in this draft. The middle infield is the most intriguing. As outlined in Sunday's Post-Dispatch: Baseball America has connected the Cardinals to Baylor's shortstop (Nick Loftin). They've also scouted Mississippi State's middle infielder Jordan Westburg (shown above), and he had a strong Cape Cod League, which you know the emphasis the Cardinals put on numbers from there. Also, the Cardinals were one of many teams that had bird-dogged Dylan Crews before he reportedly pulled from the draft to head to LSU.
Their eyes are open to adding depth to the middle infield if possible, and they've got that run of picks after the first round where going for a young, lottery ticket infielder makes sense.
