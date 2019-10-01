Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . they lost Jordan Hicks?
Do you remember how good Hicks was as a 2019 closer? Before he underwent Tommy John surgery in late June, Hicks had 14 saves in 15 save opportunities. His 101 mile-per-hour pitches were game-changers (or game-savers). Similarly to losing Reyes, not every team could overcome losing a weapon like Hicks. Carlos Martinez took over the closer role, and though he himself has been Six Flags-esque, Martinez has 24 saves in 27 save opportunities.
While the Cards' bullpen has lately seen some failures, notably with John Gant and Andrew Miller, the bullpen for the season had a 3.82 ERA, second in the National League to only the Dodgers. And that's with only 29 total appearances from Hicks. (The Cards' bullpen did barely beat out the Dodgers' pen in one category. Opponents hit .219 against St. Louis, but .220 against Los Angeles).