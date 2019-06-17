QUESTION: Is the front office losing patience with Alex Reyes. similar to how it did with Marco Gonzales? Is that kind of trade in Reyes' future? If not, what do you see the next 12 months realistically looking like for him?
GOOLD: I don't get that sense, no. And do understand the comparison, though the expectations for Reyes are far, far. far higher than they were for Gonzales. The Cardinals did get fatigued with Gonzales' health troubles. And you could make the leap that they've had to wait even longer for Reyes to get through his. They think the payoff will still be there. He's young. He will reach free agency earlier as a result of all of this. But they're still high on what he can bring.
The plan remains to have him be the starter expected in 2020. That's the goal.