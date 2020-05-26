QUESTION: Is this going to end up being a lost season for Carlos Martinez? How is he preparing for Spring Training 2.0?
BENFRED: I'll give Carlos Martinez some credit. There was A LOT of discussion this offseason about how his handling of said offseason will impact his chances of being where he wanted to be — in the rotation — during the season. And he answered the challenge. He was in good shape when he got to camp. Focused. It showed. He was looking like the All-Star starter we have seen before, the guy he says he still can be. Then the bottom dropped out through no fault of Martinez's.
How all players, not just Martinez, handle this unprecedented curveball is going to be a huge factor if and when games resume. We are going to find out about the guys who did not take care of business. They will be exposed. And, unfortunately, some guys who did the right things are probably going to be shut down to injuries that are beyond their control. Pitchers, especially, are routine-oriented athletes. Their routines have been altered.
How Martinez prepared for this spring should give us some confidence in how he will prepare for this shortened 2020, but he's still in prove-it mode.
Here's a thought: If Martinez and Kim return ready to roll, and Mikolas returns healthy, why not roll with a six-man rotation until someone inevitably hits a speed bump?
