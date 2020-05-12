LOST SEASON FOR DYLAN CARLSON?

QUESTION: So, with the chance of no minor league season, does that mean this could go down as a lost season for Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson?
BENFRED: I would hope he's on the expanded roster with a chance to play. If there is no minor league season for development purposes, finding ways for him to play in St. Louis makes a lot of sense. Additionally, the addition of the designated hitter would create more ways for the Cardinals to find ways for him to play.
