LOST SEASON FOR DYLAN CARLSON?
0 comments

LOST SEASON FOR DYLAN CARLSON?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

Top prospect Dylan Carlson takes batting practice at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: So, with the chance of no minor league season, does that mean this could go down as a lost season for Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson? 

BENFRED: I would hope he's on the expanded roster with a chance to play.  If there is no minor league season for development purposes, finding ways for him to play in St. Louis makes a lot of sense. Additionally, the addition of the designated hitter would create more ways for the Cardinals to find ways for him to play.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports