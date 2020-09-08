LOU'S LEGACY

COMMENT: I had the pleasure of meeting Lou several times and it was always at Lambert Field. I sat next to him on a flight to Philly years ago and told him I was at his last game back in 1979. I asked him what he ever did with the Chris Craft Cabin Cruiser the Cardinals rolled out of the right field wagon gate as a present to him. He just grinned and said "I sold it". We will never see the likes of Mr. Brock again.
BENFRED: Great story. Thanks for sharing. The Cardinals, their fans and St. Louis are truly blessed to have such a stellar roster of all-time greats who not only excelled on the field but embraced their legacy after their playing days ended, and made the choice to re-invest in the organization.
Lou Brock talked baserunning with Tommy Pham. Bob Gibson trades emails with Jack Flaherty about sliders. Red was a constant presence at spring training. Stan The Man and Albert Pujols had a fantastic relationship. It goes on and on. Jim Edmonds is one text message away for hitters who want a different set of eyes on their swing. Jason Isringhausen helped Jordan Hicks find his groove.
It's pretty incredible, and it's not like this every other place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!