COMMENT: Jeff Luhnow makes John Mozeliak look a GM from yesteryear. Cecil, Leake, Carp, Goldy deals; Fowler's idiotic contract; Ozuna, with a severely injured shoulder, MVP Yelich; hiring Matheny with zero experience to take over a WS championship team. How much political capital does Mo have? Is it endless? How much money does he get to lose for DeWitt?
GORDO: Luhnow made some massive draft pick mistakes and built a team that lost 106, 107, 111 and 92 games in a four-year span. Any moron can accumulate excellent talent while deliberately losing for four consecutive seasons.
I like Jeff a lot and he's done great things, too, but let's not forget the terrible price he made Houston fans pay for the championship.
Follow-up:
Houston is very grateful for Luhnow. They would tell you it was all so worth it—the years of tanking. The sweet nectar of victory transcends fading memories of years gone by.
GORDO: It would fascinating to see how well fans here would take 400-plus losses in four years. And as for Houston, they lagged behind the Cardinals in attendance this season with a 107-win team in a much, much, much larger market. They got most of their attendance back after tanking four seasons, but not all of it.