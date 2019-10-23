COMMENT: We got another keeper in "Mac-Mac." This Mackenzie MacEachern kid has got the eye of the tiger!
JT: That was some hit he made on Burakovsky, eh? As Jeff Gordon likes to say, he gets "Berube points" for that one. I think he can fill in very nicely as a fourth-line guy. He skates well, has good size, and isn't afraid of contact. Not the most skilled guy, but can score a goal every now and then. And so far, it seems like he's able to keep himself ready even if he doesn't play for a while.
MacEachern, by the way, told us Wednesday that he didn't hear the whistle on the delayed penalty (before striking Burakovksy). And he said he thought the penalty was for what happened after the hit (his extracurriculars with Kadiri), not for the hit itself. He left the ice right after the penalty, because he took a stick to his left eye and was bleeding a bit. He still had, I guess you'd call it, a "blood spot" on the eye Wednesday. Hockey players, right?