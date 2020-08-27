MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, Forward

GORDO ON MACEACHERN: He can skate, he can bang and he understands his role as a straight-line player. MacEachern delivered 82 hits in regular season despite his limited ice time (8:57 per game). He scored seven goals in 51 games, which was a nice bonus for a fourth-liner who doesn’t see any power-play or penalty killing duty. He inflicted 14 hits in less than 35 minutes of playoff ice time, but also took three minor penalties.
Grade: C
