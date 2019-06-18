Subscribe for 99¢
The Blues and Predators fight it out at Enterprise Center

Mackenzie MacEachern jolts Nashville's Calle Jarnkrok in the Feb. 26 game at Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON MACEACHERN: Don't overlook his impact during the regular season while playing 29 games as a fill-in. MacEachern helped establish the north-south game Berube desired. He is a straight-line player who manages to play hard in limited fourth-line minutes. Despite averaging just 8:02 per game, he delivered 49 hits and chipped in with three goals and two assists.

Grade: B