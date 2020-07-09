MACON’S JOB TO LOSE IN 2021?

QUESTION: So Tyler Macon will be the QB next year? What happened to Taylor Powell or Conner Bazelak?
MATTER: Macon, the East St. Louis quarterback committed to Mizzou, believes he can win the job as a freshman, but that doesn't mean it will happen. He'll have to earn the job. Shawn Robinson will be a senior in 2021 and could very well be coming off a productive 2020 season should he win the job and play well this fall.
The others could figure into the mix, too. Don’t count out Bazelak. Brady Cook is on campus now, too. Powell has some game experience and will compete for the job.
