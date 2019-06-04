QUESTION: I'm really not getting the apparent interest of many in Madison Bumgarner. Isn't he well past his prime?
GOOLD: He's got a 104 ERA+. He's pitched at least six innings in 11 of his 12 starts. He's got eight quality starts.
I'm not sure what Cardinals rotation you've watched here for the first two months, but some kind of certainty like that has to have an appeal.
Follow-up: Does Trevor Bauer of the Indians figure to be a pitcher of strong interest here should he become available?
GOOLD: To me, yes. I have suggested him in conversation with sources around the Cardinals and got a mixed reaction. Not sure of the fit. Not sure of the clubhouse fit. Not sure of the true contribution (think WAR bump). Etc.
It's actually how Greinke came up in conversation recently. Clearly an addition that would help, and I think an interesting addition -- especially in those series when Chris Carpenter is around the club.
Follow-up: Does pitcher Marcus Stroman hold appeal for the Cardinals?
GOOLD: Some. I've asked about him for awhile and not heard anything to lead me to believe he would be dismissed as a possibility, nor that they would race to stay first in line for him. He's on the list. I don't get the sense that he's atop it. Not now. But that's subject to change, of course.