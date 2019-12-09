QUESTION: Reports have connected Madison Bumgarner to the Cardinals. Is this a real pursuit of a decent starting pitcher, or just a looking-into-everything situation?
GOOLD: The Cardinals have explored what kind of contract Bumgarner is seeking and whether there is a match there. It's not clear if there's been any momentum for them. That's partially because of the contract Bumgarner thinks he can get based on deals that Wheeler and others have received already this winter. That's going to sweep him off the table for the Cardinals unless the asking price changes.
The Cardinals have been described to me by sources outside of the team as not "chasing anything aggressively." The Cardinals are involved in talks on some free agents, and the question is when do they feel pushed to be assertive on those talks.