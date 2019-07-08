QUESTION: There is a lot of talk about trading for MadBum. His best years are behind him, right? Is he worth trading for?
GOOLD: Absolutely, Madison Bumgarner's best years are behind him. That's what aging and injuries do. But that doesn't mean he's not an upgrade or that he can't make a difference -- especially in a short burst without the longterm commitment. In effect, the team that gets him is going to be the team that has the best chance of getting the best from him -- best production, shorter window, no harm if he struggles down the road.
This season he's an above-average league starter and he's a lefty. He's got welcome experience for what's ahead for a team that wants to contend and be in a pennant race. So, yeah, there's a lot of reason to eyeball him as a target for trade.