MAJOR DRAMA ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE PAY
MAJOR DRAMA ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE PAY

QUESTION: Recently, you suggested major league baseball players should "do more" to support the minor leaguers, but not the owners. Why should the onus be on the players and not ownership?

BENFRED: Because owners don't usually tend to decide it's in their best interest to give out more of their money. It would be nice if they did. But they generally don't.

Major leaguers and their union have leverage, and that leverage could be used to help create a better situation for minor leaguers.

Some major leaguers have, upon reaching the majors, turned back to help the minor leaguers. Many others don't look back, chalk it up to dues being paid, and that's that.

The comment you mention rubbed some people the wrong way, and that's OK, but I'll point out that I said I'm in favor of minor leaguers making more. What I'm not in favor of is some of the histrionics that have been injected into this debate. At last check, minor leaguers are not held against their will to play baseball. Those that do not like their situation are free to go seek more satisfying work.

If we want to talk about finding more money for teachers, for police officers, for nurses, I'm ready to ride for the cause. Sign me up. But when the argument for paying minor league baseball players more is presented with the same volume as those other jobs, you start to lose me. The guys should get paid more, and there is no shortage of money going around in the game. On the list of things that matter the most to our society, this issue is far down the list. That was my point in that column.

