QUESTION: Please explain MLS' obsession with secrecy when it comes to expansion. We know St. Louis will be one of the three cities, so why not give us some details about the stadium and so on?
BENFRED: It's the league as much as it is the ownership group.
The league likes to keep people guessing, and when you are one of the groups trying to land a team, you tend to follow the league's lead on what you do and don't say. The league wants as much surprise -- and more importantly as much leverage -- as possible.
I know many are convinced it's a done deal with St. Louis. Perhaps that's the case. But until the league says so, I'll wait. Would be very surprised if it doesn't happen, but this entire MLS expansion issue shifts like sand constantly it seems.
To another question about making more information available on MLS expansion, BenFred replied:
I'm not expecting much of anything until the league plants its flag in St. Louis, officially. The league has more or less issued a gag order on the ownership groups that are close to the finish line. After being informed of the meeting yesterday, I hoped to provide some of those details, but was told the ownership group members are not doing interviews.
The ownership group members are planning on going to the All-Star game festivities in Orlando on July 31. At least they were as of Monday. Garber likely updates expansion there. There is speculation, because Garber said in the past that he would like for the league to have its mind made up on this wave of expansion by the All-Star break, that there could be an announcement at the event. I don't know that that's the plan, but I don't know that it is not.