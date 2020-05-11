MAJOR SETBACK FOR OZUNA?
Marcell Ozuna greets traveling Cardinals fans as he runs from the field after St. Louis beat Atlanta in the 2019 National League Division Series. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: Don’t you think Marcell Ozuna is a big loser in all of this, or does he get a multi-year contract next year?

COMMISH: Ozuna might get a multi-year deal but it won't be for $18 million a year. Free agents next year are going to have a very hard time of it because owners will say they don't have any money, and while that's not entirely true, they won't have as much as they used to have. Some teams may even be bordering on bankruptcy next year.

