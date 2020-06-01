MAJOR SETBACK FOR THE MINOR-LEAGUERS?

QUESTION: What will the loss of the minor league season do to the development of Cardinals prospects? Will this set back them back another year, or will some make enough improvement even with the loss of the year to still make the Cardinals team as scheduled. Will this delay the projected arrival of Gorman for another year?
GOOLD: It will depend on the individual. For some, it assures that they will get more of an opportunity and that 2020 won't be the defining year of whether they remain with the organization or not. That is especially true for some players who won't be pushed up or pushed out by the incoming draft picks. A shorter draft will mean less of a tide of players coming from behind who need that playing time. The second baseman the Cardinals have at the lower minors, for example, may get to stick around through 2021, when they might not have been on the roster after 2020 depending on the players coming in.
For some players, like Elehuris Montero, it means the possibility of a lost season after one that was lost to injury. Same with Alex Reyes, who has had a series of injuries and now this really eliminates his early 20s as a professional baseball player. The individual player will have to make the most of the time -- so Delvin Perez can try to build on strength because he does't have the grind of games, but it also means that he's not getting reps to show any improvement offensively.
It will be a test of the player and the organization to make the most of it and see off-field growth when there can be no on-field experience (or limited on-field experience if camps can reopen at some point).
All that said, the clock still ticks. Contracts will still run out. Positions will still be open. Gorman was set to have a breakout year in the Texas League. That could come now in 2021, but that doesn't really change his ETA for the majors. Class AA is on the doorstep of the majors, for the Cardinals. He'd be there or Class AAA Memphis in 2021 anyway, so it really is still up to his production to get him to the next level, and all this does is delete games from 2020 and limit his chance to show off the work he's done.
