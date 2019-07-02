QUESTION: Do the Cardinals have the trade chips to make a so-called "big move?" Should fans temper expectations for what's in store at the trade deadline?
BENFRED: I think that would be letting them off the hook. The Cardinals have what it takes to add an impact starting pitcher, especially if he is coming toward the tail end of his contract. Trevor Bauer and Madison Bumgarner come to mind. That kind of addition is a big move, in my book. I'd prefer Bauer over MadBum.
As for the offense, that's a tougher nut to crack. Are you going to be able to add a player who is better than the players Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter SHOULD be? Probably not. It's a significant problem when two of your most entrenched, counted-upon guys are having career-worst seasons.