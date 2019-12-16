QUESTION: Do you think that Boston will trade Mookie Betts (above right), and any chance the Cardinals would make the trade?
COMMISH: Any team would trade for Betts if the cost in player talent was right for a player who can be a free agent -- and surely will -- at the end of next season.
Follow-up: Will the Cards inquire on Nolan Arenado or is his salary and opt-out a nonstarter?
COMMISH: You keep all communication lines open but the likelihood of an Arenado trade now are slim. The Rockies are one year removed from being in the playoffs and they think they can get back in this coming year.
Follow-up: What do you think of this package for Arenado: Bader to roam their outfield; Hudson as a groundball pitcher and potential No. 2; Gorman or Montero as future 3B; Carp as a bounce-back candidate and the price for including Hudson, to give salary relief to the Cards for taking on Arenado's contract.
COMMISH: All you can do is ask. Generally, a starting pitcher, two regular players and a top prospect are too much for nearly anyone. But a phone call doesn't cost anything.