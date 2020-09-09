 Skip to main content
MAKE A MOVE FOR SPRINGER?
MAKE A MOVE FOR SPRINGER?

Astros blast off on the Cards 6-2

George Springer of the Houston Astros celebrates his home run against the Cardinals in a July 2019 game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: George Springer is a free agent and seems to be an ideal fit for the Cards. What do you think about a move like that?

COMMISH: George Springer would be at the top of everyone's board, so I would investigate. He checks all boxes -- speed, power, batting average, defensive skills. And he's at or close to his prime.

It will be interesting to see which teams besides the usual suspects -- Dodgers and Yankees -- have the money to make that move.

Follow-up: If Springer is at the top of everyone's board, then doesn't that essentially disqualify the Cardinals?

COMMISH: Well, you're probably right. But they would be foolish not to look at the possibilities.

