MAKE A MOVE FOR SPRINGER?

QUESTION: George Springer is a free agent and seems to be an ideal fit for the Cards. What do you think about a move like that?
COMMISH: George Springer would be at the top of everyone's board, so I would investigate. He checks all boxes -- speed, power, batting average, defensive skills. And he's at or close to his prime.
It will be interesting to see which teams besides the usual suspects -- Dodgers and Yankees -- have the money to make that move.
Follow-up: If Springer is at the top of everyone's board, then doesn't that essentially disqualify the Cardinals?
COMMISH: Well, you're probably right. But they would be foolish not to look at the possibilities.
