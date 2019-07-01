QUESTION: You've seen a lot of Cardinal baseball and been in a lot of clubhouses. What time in the team's history that you've covered is this team most similar to and why? What kind of move can 'Mo' try that would make a difference? Bader and a young pitcher for a pitcher like Noah Syndergaard? Does he need to make a move now to shake up this team?
COMMISH: This team isn't like many other Cardinals teams I've covered because most of the rest always were above .500 in the first half.
If the Cardinals have another week like the previous one, it will be time to stir the pot — at least a little. They are playing two teams this week where they should win at least four games (two of three in each series).
I don't think Bader and a young pitcher would get Syndergaard. Madison Bumgarner from the Giants, maybe. But the Cardinals are going to need pitching help. As far as offensive help, there isn't anyone much out there who has better career stats than what they already have, with the loss of Ozuna having some weight, of course. What they have has to do better.
Follow-up: By the time Marcell Ozuna returns. will he be playing next to different outfielders?
COMMISH: I don't see that happening. There will be some combination of center and right fielders who are already here. Unless Ozuna is out for a very long time, that is.
Follow-up: The offense has been asleep since May. Are the Cards buyers or sellers?
COMMISH: The Cardinals are buyers. Three games out of first place, despite the record, does not push you into sellers' mode just yet. They will wake up ... won't they?