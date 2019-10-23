QUESTION: Could you see the Cardinals making a play for Boston's Mookie Betts this offseason?
BENFRED: Before that could become a possibility, the Red Sox will have to determine their plan of action with who they are going to prioritize keeping as their spending drops. Many miles to go before we know trading for Betts is even an option. Maybe it's J.D. Martinez who is on the move instead?
The Cards have to sort through their own outfield issues before they decide if they want to add, and that comes before deciding whom to add. We have not yet heard from the Cardinals decision-makers about their early sense of offseason plans. That usually comes in some way, shape or form during the end-of-season press conference. That's likely coming after the World Series.
Photo: Boston's Mookie Betts celebrates his game-winning RBI double in a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals at Fenway Park in August 2017. (AP Photo)