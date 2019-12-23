MAKE A PLAY FOR RELIEVER KEN GILES?

QUESTION: Why don’t the Cards make a play for Ken Giles to fill the back of the bullpen? He only has one year until free agency, so he should not cost much and could be a bridge to Hicks, who would not have to rush back from surgery.
GOOLD: Sure, Giles makes some sense. To me, the Cardinals don't lack for options for the late-game roles. That said, they do want to add a reliever of some type before the start of spring training, or early in spring training. I was told that's on their mind and they see plenty of directions to go still for that option, even if it means making the move from Florida.
Jordan Hicks is not going to rush back from surgery. We can dispel that notion now. He's already had a month longer built into his rehab, and the Cardinals have plotted a deliberate and somewhat delayed rehab for their young righthander.