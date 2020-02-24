MAKE-OR-BREAK SEASON FOR JEFF ALBERT

COMMENT: I'm not concerned about Jeff Albert having been in the Astros' organization. But, if the Cards don't hit better this year, is he as good as gone?
GOOLD: The pressure is on to produce and the Cardinals -- like other teams -- have not balked at replacing the hitting coach when a season goes upside down. This is a critical season for Albert and his approach, yes. The Cardinals have invested greatly in his influence throughout the organization, so he could face a reassignment if it doesn't work vs. an out-and-out dismissal. But he's in the focus, yes.