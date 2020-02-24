MAKE-OR-BREAK SEASON FOR JEFF ALBERT
Cropped: Jeff Albert with Lane Thomas and Harrison Bader

St. Louis Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert talks with outfielders Lane Thomas, left, and Harrison Bader, after they took batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COMMENT: I'm not concerned about Jeff Albert having been in the Astros' organization. But, if the Cards don't hit better this year, is he as good as gone?

GOOLD: The pressure is on to produce and the Cardinals -- like other teams -- have not balked at replacing the hitting coach when a season goes upside down. This is a critical season for Albert and his approach, yes. The Cardinals have invested greatly in his influence throughout the organization, so he could face a reassignment if it doesn't work vs. an out-and-out dismissal. But he's in the focus, yes.

