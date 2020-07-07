MAKE-OR-BREAK SEASON FOR THE CENTER FIELDER?

QUESTION: Some say this is a make-or-break season for Harrison Bader. Is that true? The Cardinals seem to love his defense, and he's not going to be a free agent anytime soon.
BENFRED: Make or break, to me, means the guy plays well or gets cut. So, no, Bader would not fit into that description. He is at risk, I think, of losing his starting job, considering the Cardinals have two outfielders (Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas) they are handing left field to and another (Dylan Carlson) who is counting down his days until he's in the picture in St. Louis.
Bader's defense is stellar, and the Cardinals do love that aspect and what it brings to a team built around run suppression, but a .680 OPS is tough to carry no matter how good your defense is. Bader, similar to Kolten Wong, doesn't need to be an offensive force for this team. He just has to do what he does well. Put balls in play. Use his speed. Get on the bases and create havoc. He could be a really nice No. 9 hitter with Wong at leadoff.
If he can bring some sizzle to that role, he will have more solid footing in center.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.