MAKE-OR-BREAK YEAR FOR CARLOS?

COMMENT: I think I’m getting C-Mart fatigue. Martinez has electric stuff when he’s right. When he’s not he’s a batting practice pitcher. Maybe this guy just doesn’t have the mental tenacity to be a major league pitcher? Maybe a change of scenery would do him good? I’m not for giving up on him at this moment, but to me this is the make-or-break year for him.
GORDO: He did not end his spring on a good note. On the other hand, he did show up in much better shape and he did look sharp in his earlier performances. And even an unfocused Martinez is good enough to help this rotation. We're talking about a guy with a career ERA of 3.36. Pitchers like that are hard to find.
Can you trade him and get a better pitcher back? That is unlikely. And this team does not have so much pitching that it can afford to trade Carlos for, say, an outfielder -- since those guys are readily available through other means.