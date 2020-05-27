MAKE ROOM FOR THE KIDS?

QUESTION: With the AHL coming to an end sooner than expected, and probably a later start to next season, do you see the Blues making room for a few key prospects sooner rather than later? Kostin, Perunovich, maybe a couple others need to be playing somewhere.
JT: Yes, rosters will be expanded for the playoffs the league said Tuesday, although it's to be determined how many extras can be added to the usual 23-man roster. And we're not talking about "Black Aces" here, the playoff extras who practice but don't play in games.
It was either Gary Bettman or deputy commissioner Bill Daly who said on the videoconference Tuesday that these roster additions would be available to play. Keep in mind, there will be a 50-person maximum limit per team once the postseason games begin (players, coaches, training and equipment staff, etc.), so that could also put a crimp in how many extra players you want to bring along to the playoffs.
I would think Kostin certainly would be one of the callups. Here's a link to a story I did a while back on possible callups from San Antonio.
As for Perunovich, that's murkier. Right now, the NHL stances is that college players from this season should not be allowed to play this season. But I believe that's still to be negotiated with the NHLPA. You may recall, Perunovich agreed to two contracts _ one if play resumed this season and one if play didn't resume until next season. If he's blocked from joining the team this season, I would think he'd sign the contract that doesn't kick in until 2020-21.
