QUESTION: Does anyone else miss the All-Star game counting for home-field advantage in the World Series? The game used to mean something.
BENFRED: I disagree to some degree. What is cool, for me, is how much it matters to the players. These guys really relish it. Yadier Molina is an example. Look at the competition that broke out in the HR derby. The players like to put their best stuff on display against the best. So, sure, it "matters" less and there is more silly stuff injected into it every year, but I like that baseball always brings out competition.
Compared to the Pro Bowl, the worst in my opinion, and the NBA All-Star game, which is fun but not at all competitive, I think MLB has a good thing going. And I did not like that it determined home-field advantage. That is too important to hinge on an All-Star game out of a World Series team's control. The outcome of the game does not matter, but there are lots of intriguing little competitions during the game.