QUESTION: Is "MadBum" the right move?
BENFRED: Could be, but I question what Madison Bumgarner has left in the tank. He has not stacked up the innings like he used to the past few seasons. He's been about league average this season. I would not hate the move, but think there are bigger impact additions for the rotation that could be pried away. His name brand is strong, but what about his post-trade and playoff performance?
If you add an impact starter and dislodge a rotation member because of it, he better make a big impact, not one that doesn't live up to the hype.