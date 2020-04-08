Make your picks and win prizes in our STL Sports Showdown

One of them is a two-time MVP who had the most dominant clinching-game performance his sport had ever seen.
Another was a lethal scorer who practically saved a franchise.
Another was sport’s ultimate rags-to-riches story who took football's worst team to a Super Bowl title.
And finally one is so beloved in this town that he is simply known as “The Man.”
Meet Bob Pettit, Brett Hull, Kurt Warner and Stan Musial - our top four seeds in our STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.
Vote daily to move your favorites forward as we winnow the field of 32 down to a final four - and eventually one who will stand alone.
Winners will be chosen at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card. A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack.
Click here to vote for your favorites.
A couple of caveats before we get started.
First, we are looking for the greatest pro athletes - not the most popular, not the most valuable. And we realize that greatness is in the eye of the beholder.
Second, we are looking for accomplishments made while members of St. Louis franchises. That means we didn’t include athletes in individual sports who had most of their accomplishments away from St. Louis. So no Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Arthur Ashe, Leon Spinks or Dick Weber. That will be a contest for another time.
And finally, remember this is a bracket. There no doubt will be some anguish and injustice as choices are made along the way. That’s part of the fun.
Our sports department has picked the 32 finalists and we’ve arranged them in brackets. Today we start with the round of 16.
