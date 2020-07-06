MAKEOVER FOR THE MAN?

COMMENT: Why have the Cardinals never replaced the Stan Musial statue with one worthy of No. 6, a more true-to-life recreation of how he looked and his batting stance. All of the smaller statues of Cardinals greats are so much better, more dynamic, more beautiful, more athletic. Please, can we get a new statue of Stan?
COMMISH: That isn't the likeness it was supposed to be, that's for sure. It's a nice statue. It's just not The Man.
Keep those cards and letters coming on this issue.
