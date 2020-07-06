MAKEOVER FOR THE MAN?
0 comments

MAKEOVER FOR THE MAN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
cd cg musial family

Family members place roses on the Stan Musial statue outside Busch Stadium after the greatest Cardinal's death in 2013. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

COMMENT: Why have the Cardinals never replaced the Stan Musial statue with one worthy of No. 6, a more true-to-life recreation of how he looked and his batting stance. All of the smaller statues of Cardinals greats are so much better, more dynamic, more beautiful, more athletic. Please, can we get a new statue of Stan?

COMMISH: That isn't the likeness it was supposed to be, that's for sure. It's a nice statue. It's just not The Man.

Keep those cards and letters coming on this issue.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports