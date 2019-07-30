QUESTION: If the Cardinals can't get a top-of-the-line starter, should they still add depth? What about Tanner Roark from the Reds?
BENFRED: I've been pretty consistent that (a) the Cardinals need a starter and (b) not just any starter. They need someone who can be the best pitcher on this staff, who at least competes for that title. They need more innings, but also quality innings.
I'm not convinced Roark is all that different than what the Cardinals can already offer. He's righthanded, so there would be no benefit of adding a splash of southpaw. He has a 4.80 ERA since June with two quality starts in those nine starts. Only one of his past five starts have gone past 5.0 innings. Is Daniel Ponce de Leon or Michael Wacha that much worse than that? If so, by how much?
Roark is a rental, and should be relatively cheap, but perhaps less so when an in-division team is trading him. In short, I don't think it's the pitching splash the Cardinals need. Go bigger. Don't settle.