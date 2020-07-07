MAKING CARLSON WAIT

QUESTION: I know it’s likely that Dylan Carlson doesn’t make the 30-man roster for the opening series. When do you realistically think we will see him with the Birds on the Bat at Busch Stadium?
BENFRED: If the outfield is not producing, I don't see why he would not be called up toward the end of July, as soon as the service-time issue no longer applies.
The Cardinals can say they don't want to promote him until he's going to play every day, but it's not like he's going to be playing every day — at least in meaningful games — in Springfield, either.
In this shortened season, a full year of service time will mean 61 days on the roster in a 60-game, 66-day schedule. If the Cardinals want to avoid Carlson or another prospect earning a full year of service time, they would need to keep the days beneath that, perhaps by delaying promotion for a little more than week.
Delaying beyond that could keep a prospect from entering a super-two situation, but is there really a point in that, considering the changes to arbitration that could be coming in the next CBA?
I don't think so.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.