QUESTION: Were the Cardinals lucky to win the Central, and will that luck be factored into moves not made for 2020?
BENFRED: The Cardinals were not lucky when Alex Reyes was lost for the season, or when Carlos Martinez was incapable of sticking in the rotation. They weren't lucky when Yadier Molina's thumb was injured, when Marcell Ozuna broke his fingers, when Kolten Wong's hamstring pulled. And so on.
The Cardinals said they felt they were built to win the division. They won the division. A team that states a goal and achieves it deserves credit.
As far as the moves that follow, the Cardinals have taken some intrigue out of them. They're going to keep doing what they have been doing. Chugging along, not over-reaching, not placing too much emphasis on one season, or one offseason. This season has only justified their approach to them. Harper and Machado are not playing postseason baseball.
The Cardinals can cite this season and the moves made and not made to justify their sustained success approach, and they will.