QUESTION: I know Mo gets a lot of credit for his contributions to the organization as a whole, and in no way am I in a position to question those, but aside from promoting Shildt, what would you say are his three key successes in terms of personnel on the current 40-man roster?
GOOLD: Paul Goldschmidt ... Adam Wainwright ... Kolten Wong ... People in the chat really, really, really seem to like Tommy Edman ... Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas ... Yadier Molina.
Those are some players that Mozeliak has had direct influence on acquiring. Molina was a draft pick back when 'Mo' was involved. Mikolas was championed by scouts and a special adviser to Mozeliak, who did the deal. Flaherty and Hudson are two examples of the pitching profile that Mozeliak championed back when the Cardinals and Luhnow were trying to figure out how to find better players, develop better pitchers, and increase velocity in the organization through draft picks (think Kelly, Ottavino, Rosenthal, Maness, and onward). Do I need to explain the others?
I get the criticism. What I don't get is the evidence you use. There's an argument for you to make, there's evidence for you to use -- but why you've chosen this question as some kind of launch pad, I'll never know.