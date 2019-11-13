COMMENT: I’m confused by Armstrong bringing in Brouwer and McGinn for tryouts. Neither was a goal-scorer in his prime. Then he calls up Kostin, although a case could have been made for Walker or Kyrou.
JT: Kyrou isn't ready to be brought up yet. He needs more games to make sure he's healthy and in full hockey shape. Walker might have been intriguing. He's fast. I was told a week or so ago that he basically had a breakaway a game in the AHL -- although his speed might not be as glaring in the NHL, where there are a lot more fast skaters than in the AHL.
I think in Brouwer and McGinn, Armstrong/Berube are looking for bigger, more physical, more experienced players. And keep in mind, neither is regarded as a long-term fix. If either or both end up on the Blues' roster, it might only be until Steen comes back.