Subscribe for 99¢
Blues Red Wings Hockey

Detroit Red Wings forward Dominic Turgeon, left, and defenseman Madison Bowey, reach for the puck with St. Louis Blues forward Nathan Walker on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, during an NHL hockey preseason game in Calumet, Mich. (Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP)

COMMENT: I’m confused by Armstrong bringing in Brouwer and McGinn for tryouts. Neither was a goal-scorer in his prime. Then he calls up Kostin, although a case could have been made for Walker or Kyrou.

JT: Kyrou isn't ready to be brought up yet. He needs more games to make sure he's healthy and in full hockey shape. Walker might have been intriguing. He's fast. I was told a week or so ago that he basically had a breakaway a game in the AHL -- although his speed might not be as glaring in the NHL, where there are a lot more fast skaters than in the AHL.

I think in Brouwer and McGinn, Armstrong/Berube are looking for bigger, more physical, more experienced players. And keep in mind, neither is regarded as a long-term fix. If either or both end up on the Blues' roster, it might only be until Steen comes back.